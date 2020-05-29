Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

