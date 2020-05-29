Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.
In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
