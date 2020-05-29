Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

NCLH stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 96,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

