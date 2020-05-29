Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $24.91 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 67,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.