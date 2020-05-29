Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nokia Oyj’s score:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.