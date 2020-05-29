Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

