Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

