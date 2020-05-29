New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,496. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

