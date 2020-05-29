New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,700 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 52,054 shares of company stock worth $614,357 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CXP opened at $13.36 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

