New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,801 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Cardlytics worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 502,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 221,210 shares valued at $10,245,758. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

CDLX opened at $62.58 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

