New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 137,690 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,263,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 711,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

