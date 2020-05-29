New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,300 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

TRN stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 667,326 shares of company stock worth $13,857,868. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

