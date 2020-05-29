New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of El Paso Electric worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

