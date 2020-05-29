New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2,273.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.