New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,071,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 645,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 925.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 393,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.