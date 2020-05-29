New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 314,055 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 439.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Harsco worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harsco by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Harsco by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSC shares. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $381,568 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

