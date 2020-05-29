New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,300 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Triton International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triton International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

