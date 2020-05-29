New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of GAP worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in GAP by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

