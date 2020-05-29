Negative Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Share Price

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,317.60 ($17.33) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,349.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,808.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

RDSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,866.30 ($24.55).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

