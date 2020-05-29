National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NWLI stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.37.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

