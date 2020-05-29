National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.54. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 11,897,773 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 321.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Howard Brenchley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$39,240.00 ($27,829.79). Also, insider Steven Leigh bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

