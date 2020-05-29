National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.19

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 4352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
