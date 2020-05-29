National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.19

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 4352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

