National Bank of Canada to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.35.

TSE:NA opened at C$61.79 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.39.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,043,750. Also, Director Louis Vachon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,078.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

