National Bank Financial Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.29.

TSE INE opened at C$18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

