NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,234 shares of company stock valued at $122,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

