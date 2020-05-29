Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 10%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 274,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 226,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Several research analysts have commented on MPVD shares. Scotiabank downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

