Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Motorola Solutions’ analysis:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

