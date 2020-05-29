Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.99 ($11.62).

LHA opened at €9.77 ($11.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.95). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

