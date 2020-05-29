Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RYA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 13 ($0.17).

LON:RYA opened at GBX 11.33 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.08. Ryanair has a 52 week low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,251.50 ($16.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

