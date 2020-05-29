Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $57.57, approximately 621,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 401,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.
The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.
