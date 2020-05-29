Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Monro worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $57.57 on Friday. Monro Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

