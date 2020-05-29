Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Moelis & Co worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth $18,105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,836,000 after buying an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth $13,190,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 448,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 267,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth $5,573,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.51. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.