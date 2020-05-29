MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

