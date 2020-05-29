Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Mistras Group worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Forese bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Bertolotti bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,803.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MG. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MG opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.