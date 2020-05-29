Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

