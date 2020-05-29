MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $90,764 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

