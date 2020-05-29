Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

