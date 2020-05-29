Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.