Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.