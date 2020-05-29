Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

VIVO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $605.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.79. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 33,550 shares of company stock worth $198,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

