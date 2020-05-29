Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

MDT stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

