McEwen Mining Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).
McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
