McEwen Mining Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.

McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

