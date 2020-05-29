McAdam LLC Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

