Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Shares Up 11.8%

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s share price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, 354,966 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 208,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $70.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

