Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.11 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $260.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

