Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

MCFT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

