Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,339.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

