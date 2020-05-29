Mahiuddin Ahmed Sells 50,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mahiuddin Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00.

YMAB stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.