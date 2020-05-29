Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Magic Software Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $501.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGIC. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

