Mag One Products (CNSX:MDD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Mag One Products Inc (CNSX:MDD) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 493,143 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8,863% from the average daily volume of 5,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Mag One Products (CNSX:MDD)

Mag One Products Inc develops and commercializes technologies for the processing and production of magnesium (Mg) metals, and Mg related compounds, byproducts, and co-products from serpentinite tailings. The company was formerly known as Acana Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mag One Products Inc in March 2015.

