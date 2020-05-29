Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

